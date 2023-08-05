The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees t…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will…