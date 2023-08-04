Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
