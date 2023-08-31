Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Idalia became a hurricane Monday night. It may undergo rapid intensification Tuesday, on its way to a category 3 hurricane that may strike th…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is mod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. T…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…