The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North.