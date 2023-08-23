The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
