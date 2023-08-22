Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
