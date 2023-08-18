Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.