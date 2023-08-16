The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. The area will se…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted.…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mi…