Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
