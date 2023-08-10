Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.