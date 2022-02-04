Weather Update: Rainy morning for Cumberland County but winter weather advisory remains in place until 3 p.m.

Cumberland County seems to have been spared from significant ice accumulations Friday, though a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. for the region.

NWS said in its advisory that a chance of mixed precipitation remains in the forecast for the county until mid-afternoon. Additional ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch, and snow and sleet accumulations of less than one inch are expected.

With warm temperatures staying in place overnight in the region, icy conditions did not develop for the region early Friday morning. According to the ABC27 forecast, cold air pushing from the south will move into the region by this afternoon with temperature swings of moving from 40 degrees late Thursday night down to 30 degrees by this afternoon.

Some area school districts, including Cumberland Valley, Big Spring, West Shore and Trinity, moved to virtual learning formats Friday.

"There is quite a temperature gradient across Central Pa. this morning with northern counties dipping below 32 degrees and southern tier counties still in the 50s," ABC27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara said. "As the cold air continues to descend on the region, the rain will transition to freezing drizzle and mist."

"We don’t expect widespread issues, but temperatures will fall throughout the day," Thackara said. "The moisture shuts off after 2 p.m. as the winds pick up and conditions turn even colder heading into tonight."

The forecast calls for low temperatures in the teens for the county tonight and highs only reaching the low 20s Saturday.

Parts of New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont had snowfall reports of a foot or more Friday morning, according to the weather service.

About 350,000 homes and businesses lost power from Texas to Ohio on Thursday as freezing rain and snow weighed down tree limbs and encrusted power lines, part of a winter storm that caused a deadly tornado in Alabama, dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the Midwest and brought rare measurable snowfall to Texas.

The icy weather is blamed for widespread power outages in the Memphis, Tennessee, area, where more than 125,000 homes and businesses were without power Friday morning, according to the website poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports. Nearly 85,000 homes and businesses in Ohio were without electricity.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0