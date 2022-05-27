Weather service: Wind gusts with storms could go up to 50 to 55 mph

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement at 12:41 p.m. Friday saying that wind gusts with the storm coming through Cumberland County could go up to 50 to 55 mph.

The weather service said Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms that traveled northwest of Mechanicsburg to Carlisle. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Like the tornado warning issued for some of this affected area, the warning said the gusts should only last until 1:15 p.m., at least with this batch of thunderstorms.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning that affects mostly eastern Perry County, though some northern-most parts of Cumberland County are also in the warning area. The warning lasts until 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Other Midstate counties, including Adams and York counties, were in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning during this period as heavy rain crossed through the region.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

A Flood Watch will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday in Central Pennsylvania as storms are expected to come through the area.

The National Weather Service said excessive rainfall is possible in these storms, which could cause flash flooding. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas, and flooding may also occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

The weather service said heavy showers and possible thunderstorms could lead to between 1 to 2 inches of rain in just 30 to 60 minutes. A few locations could see rainfall totals in excess of 3 inches Friday afternoon and evening.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue into the start of the Memorial Day weekend. Thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m. Saturday, though the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees. The weather appears to be clear through Monday, though temperatures will rise to 88 on Memorial Day and 92 on Tuesday, according to the weather service.

