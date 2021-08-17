Weather Service issues flash flooding alert

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Cumberland County until 2 a.m. Thursday.

The weather service predicts widespread heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts possibly exceeding 5 inches from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid runoff from the heavy rain will lead to poor drainage flooding and fast rises on area streams and creeks.

River flooding is not expected at this time. However, the development of larger areas of heavy rain could focus significant runoff into one or more larger river basins, increasing the threat for river flooding.

The watch also includes Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, northern Clinton, Clearfield, northern Centre, southern Centre, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Somerset, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, Tioga, northern Lycoming, Sullivan, southern Clinton, southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Adams, York and Lancaster counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0