Weather roller coaster continues for Midstate with snow, lows in the teens in Saturday's forecast

After a snow-filled day and 30 degree temps Wednesday, Cumberland County welcomed sunshine and 50 degree weather Thursday.

But it won't last, not in March ... not in Pennsylvania.

Friday's forecast calls for more sun and a high of 58 in the county, but winter jumps back into the picture for the weekend. That includes rain, snow and wind for Saturday and high temperatures in the 30s for Sunday.

The Accuweather forecast says rain will hit the region Saturday morning until colder temperatures force a switchover to snow by 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. That snow will stick in the area through the afternoon with 1-3 inches of accumulation expected in Cumberland County.

That matches the ABC27 weather team forecast that calls for 1-2 inches of snow Saturday before wind ushers in a sharp drop in temperatures Saturday night. The forecast calls for winds at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph and a low into the teens Saturday night.

"Bursts of snow could eventually add up even though temperatures at the ground should stay above freezing for quite some time into the late morning and early afternoon," ABC27 meteorologists Eric Finkenbinder and Dan Tomaso said in their forecast. "But overall accumulation will be tough, especially on roadways given the mild spell of weather from Thursday-Friday."

Sunday's forecast stays windy and cold, with a high of 39 and winds at 10-15 mph during the day, before temperatures jump back up into the 50s and 60s Monday through Wednesday next week.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.