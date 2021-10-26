Weather forecast cancels another Halloween parade; Camp Hill will still have costume judging and activities

For the second day in a row, inclement weather will cancel a Halloween parade in Cumberland County.

Camp Hill Borough announced on Facebook that the parade scheduled for Tuesday night will be canceled due to the forecast.

The National Weather Service reported that there will be rain, with winds of about 11 to 16 mph and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Though the parade will not happen, Camp Hill will move ahead with activities, refreshments and judging. Costumes will be judged between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. at the Camp Hill fire station, and there will be activities and refreshments for attendees before and after judging.

