Weather Alert: Wind advisory with 50 mph gusts issued for Cumberland County Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Cumberland County from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Sunday.
The NWS forecast calls for winds from the west around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected for the county. The strongest wind and gusts Saturday afternoon and evening will occur along with and shortly after a strong cold front passes through the state. Thunderstorms with even stronger wind gusts are also possible.
The forecast calls for a high of 66 Saturday in the area before a high of 48 Sunday.