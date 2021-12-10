 Skip to main content
Weather Alert: Wind advisory with 50 mph gusts issued for Cumberland County Saturday

NWS severe weather

As the foliage turns, AccuWeather long-range forecasters say winter is closer than you may expect.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Cumberland County from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Sunday.

The NWS forecast calls for winds from the west around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected for the county. The strongest wind and gusts Saturday afternoon and evening will occur along with and shortly after a strong cold front passes through the state. Thunderstorms with even stronger wind gusts are also possible.

The forecast calls for a high of 66 Saturday in the area before a high of 48 Sunday.

