Weather Alert: Speed limit restrictions lifted on major roadways in Cumberland County

PennDOT has lifted speed limit restrictions on major roadways in south-central Pennsylvania, including Cumberland County.

Due to the potential for slippery conditions earlier today, speed was reduced to 45 mph on interstates and other major roadways in the PennDOT District 8 region encompassing Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, motorists should be alert for areas of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until all roads are clear.

Posted at noon on Cumberlink:

As of 11:30 a.m., PennDOT announced a 45 mph speed restriction on interstates and other major roads in PennDOT’s south-central PA District 8 region encompassing Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

A winter storm had dropped 1-2 inches of snow o the county as it transitions into freezing rain this afternoon in the county.

PennDOT said in a news release that commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in place on these roads.

Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, motorists should be alert for areas of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until all roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0