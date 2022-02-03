Weather Alert: Sleet, freezing rain expected Friday morning in Cumberland County

With a winter weather advisory in effect for Cumberland County Friday, the morning commute could get tricky for county residents.

The National Weather Service said a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, with mixed precipitation expected for the county. Total sleet accumulations are predicted to be a little less than 1 inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch.

“Cold, arctic air will drop into Pennsylvania (Thursday night),” ABC27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara said. “This is when the rain will change into freezing rain. There is an increasing risk for several hours of freezing rain overnight leading into the Friday morning commute with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to near 30 by sunrise (Friday).”

The NWS forecast calls for rain all day Thursday transitioning to freezing rain and sleet by Friday morning. The weather service forecast rain, freezing rain and sleet before 11 a.m., then a chance of freezing rain and sleet between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Thursday’s steady rain will be a factor in road conditions in the morning — PennDOT will not pre-treat the roads because of the rain preceding the switchover to sleet, according to ABC27 News. PennDOT said any salt brine would be washed away in the rain if they treated it.

In a news release, PennDOT advised motorists to monitor local forecasts and avoid unnecessary travel.

Heavy snow was expected from the southern Rockies to northern New England, while forecasters said heavy ice buildup was likely from Texas to Pennsylvania.

“We have a lot of real estate covered by winter weather impacts this morning,” Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland, said early Thursday. “We do have an expansive area of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain occurring.”

Parts of Ohio, New York and northern New England were expected to see heavy snowfall as the storm moves to the east with 12 to 18 inches of snow possible in some places through Friday, Orrison said.

Power outages blamed on icy or downed power lines were concentrated in Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas, but the path of the storm stretched farther from the central U.S. into the South and Northeast on Thursday.

