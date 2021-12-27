 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Weather Alert: PennDOT places speed restrictions on major roads in Cumberland County

  • 0
February Snow Storm 2021 1

A PennDOT snowplow truck clears Waggoners Gap Road in North Middleton Township Feb. 18, 2021.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

As of 11:30 a.m., PennDOT announced a 45 mph speed restriction on interstates and other major roads in PennDOT’s south-central PA District 8 region encompassing Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

A winter storm had dropped 1-2 inches of snow o the county as it transitions into freezing rain this afternoon in the county.

PennDOT said in a news release that commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in place on these roads.

Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, motorists should be alert for areas of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until all roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

People are also reading…

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Dec. 21

Sentinel police log for Dec. 21

Today's Sentinel police log includes the theft of electronics from a North Middleton business and an arrest in grocery store thefts in the region.

Wintry mix predicted for Monday morning

Wintry mix predicted for Monday morning

The National Weather Service says a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet is expected to hit the Midstate before 1 p.m. Monday, with freezing rain continuing in the early afternoon.

Watch Now: Related Video

The most memorable robots of 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News