Weather Alert: Flood watch issued for Cumberland County through Saturday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Cumberland County through Saturday afternoon.

NWS said the watch went into effect at noon Friday, with flooding possible due to excessive rainfall in the region Friday and Saturday. Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 3.5 inches combined with wet preceding conditions in some areas will contribute to an elevated risk of flooding.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

ABC27's weather team reported more than 1 inch of rain has fallen in Carlisle through noon on Friday. The forecast calls for steady rain to continue all day Friday and Saturday before letting up early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s Friday, Saturday and Sunday before sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and 70s returns next week.

