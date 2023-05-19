A Waynesboro was found guilty Thursday of three counts of murder for his role in the slaying of three people in Franklin County in 2016, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.

Torey White, 32, faces three mandatory life sentences, one per conviction, after a three-week trial before U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said White’s conviction came after almost seven years of investigation into the slayings of three people on June 25, 2016, at a property on Welsh Run Road in Mercersburg.

State Police found the bodies of Wendy Ann Chaney, 39, of Hagerstown, Maryland, Brandon Cole, 47, Fayetteville, and Phillip Matthew Jackson, 36, Mercersburg, in a barn on Jackson’s property. All three had been shot, their hands had been zipped-tied behind their backs and they had been set on fire, Karam said.

Chaney and Cole were dead when police arrived at the scene, while Jackson was transported to York Hospital where he later died.

A trial revealed that Chaney had been in a relationship with White and a coconspirator and had previously helped both with drug distribution

The evidence presented at trial established that Wendy Chaney had previously assisted White and coconspirator Kevin Coles, with drug distribution operations. When White and Coles learned Chaney was cooperating with authorities, the two contracted with members of a Baltimore-based gang called the Black Guerilla Family and others in the Baltimore area to kill her.

Upon their arrival at the property, the killers found Chaney, Cole and Jackson and killed all three to protect drug trafficking activities and prevent anyone from witnessing the incident, Karam said.

While they didn't find the promised $20,000 payment that was supposed to be in the barn at the time, the killers stole drugs and firearms from the property.

Other defendants in this case are:

Kevin Coles, 37, of New York and Hagerstown, Maryland, was sentenced to three consecutive terms of life imprisonment for multiple crimes, including murder for hire, robbery, and drug trafficking.

Jerell Adgebesan, 35, of Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland, pled guilty in June 2022 to Hobbs Act robbery and to being an accomplice to the use of a firearm during Hobbs Act robbery. Conner sentenced Adgebesan in February 2023 to life imprisonment and a consecutive 10-year term of imprisonment.

Mark Johnson, 35, Baltimore, Maryland, pled guilty to obstructing the grand jury’s investigation and was sentenced to 110 months’ imprisonment.

Terrance Lawson, 31, Baltimore, was sentenced to time served for attempting to intimidate a witness.

Tyrone Armstrong, 30, Baltimore, was sentenced to time served for attempting to intimidate a witness.

Devin Dickerson, 31, Hagerstown, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and crack cocaine and is awaiting sentencing.

Kenyatta Corbett, 38, Hagerstown, pled guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and to being an accomplice to the use of a firearm during Hobbs Act robbery and is awaiting sentencing.

Michael Buck, 30, Hagerstown, pled guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and to being an accomplice to the use of a firearm during Hobbs Act robbery and is awaiting sentencing.

Nicholas Preddy, 29, Baltimore, pled guilty to attempting to kill a witness and is awaiting sentencing.

Johnnie Jenkins-Armstrong, 22, Baltimore, pled guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and to being an accomplice to the use of a firearm during Hobbs Act robbery and is awaiting sentencing.

Christopher Johnson, 31, Baltimore, Maryland, pled guilty to multiple counts including murder for hire and is awaiting sentencing.

Llesenia Woodard, 46, Hagerstown, Maryland, pled guilty to providing false testimony to the grand jury investigating the murders and is awaiting sentencing.

Yolanda Diaz, 31, Hagerstown, was indicted on multiple counts of perjury and obstruction of justice based upon her testimony at the Coles trial. Her trial is currently scheduled for May 2023.

Joshua Davis, 30, previously pled guilty to participating in the conspiracy to locate and kill an individual believed to be cooperating with federal authorities in the investigation of the triple murders. Davis was sentenced to serve 100 months’ imprisonment.