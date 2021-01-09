Wayne Powell, former Sentinel publisher, dies at 83

Powell has served as president of Carlisle Area Industrial Development Corp., vice president and fundraising chairman of the local chapter of the American Cancer Society, vice president and board member of the Greater Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce, president of the board of trustees of Second Presbyterian Church and a board member of the Carlisle Rotary Club.

He was also active in the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County, helping to plan the 75th anniversary of the organization in 1993. He served on the board of directors for Bosler Memorial Library, the Carlisle Elks Club, the Carlisle-Dickinson College Council, Carlisle Country Club and the Pennsylvania Newspaper Publishers Association.

Powell also served as president of the Pennsylvania Newspaper Association Foundation. In 2009, he was presented with the Pennsylvania Newspaper Association's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Powell founded Historic Carlisle Celebrations and helped organize Cumberland County's 250th anniversary celebration in 2000. He also served as a member of the board of directors and was a charter member of the Army Heritage Foundation.

After nearly three decades with The Sentinel, Powell stepped down as publisher in May 2002 to work as the publisher and editor of the Journal-Tribune in Biddleford, Maine, until fall 2003 when he retired to Carlisle.

