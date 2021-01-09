Wayne Powell, former Sentinel publisher, dies at 83

Former publisher of The Sentinel, Wayne Powell, 83, died Thursday.
Powell was a native of Rutledge, Alabama, and attended schools in Luverne, Alabama, before earning a degree in journalism from the University of Alabama.
He held newspaper management positions in Montgomery, Alabama; Hagerstown, Maryland; Bloomington and Bedford, Alabama; and Beaumont and Corsicana, Texas. His last position before coming to Carlisle was in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
Powell came to The Sentinel in 1974 and soon became part of the Carlisle community.
Under his leadership, the newspaper was named Pennsylvania Newspaper of the Year in 1995, 1996 and 2000.
For 11 of the 14 years between 1988 and 2002, The Sentinel won the Pennsylvania Newspaper Association’s Sweepstakes Award for Division V newspapers. That meant the Carlisle newspaper had the best news content among all newspapers in the state with a circulation of 20,000 or less.
Powell played a major role in organizing Cumberland County's 1976 Bicentennial Celebration and founded Carlisle's annual Summerfair celebration in 1978.
He was honored with the Carlisle Exchange Club's Molly Pitcher Award in 1977 and his continuing work in Carlisle led to the Eagles Aerie 1299 presenting him with its community service award in 1990.
Powell has served as president of Carlisle Area Industrial Development Corp., vice president and fundraising chairman of the local chapter of the American Cancer Society, vice president and board member of the Greater Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce, president of the board of trustees of Second Presbyterian Church and a board member of the Carlisle Rotary Club.
He was also active in the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County, helping to plan the 75th anniversary of the organization in 1993. He served on the board of directors for Bosler Memorial Library, the Carlisle Elks Club, the Carlisle-Dickinson College Council, Carlisle Country Club and the Pennsylvania Newspaper Publishers Association.
Powell also served as president of the Pennsylvania Newspaper Association Foundation. In 2009, he was presented with the Pennsylvania Newspaper Association's Lifetime Achievement Award.
Powell founded Historic Carlisle Celebrations and helped organize Cumberland County's 250th anniversary celebration in 2000. He also served as a member of the board of directors and was a charter member of the Army Heritage Foundation.
After nearly three decades with The Sentinel, Powell stepped down as publisher in May 2002 to work as the publisher and editor of the Journal-Tribune in Biddleford, Maine, until fall 2003 when he retired to Carlisle.
