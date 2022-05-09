Watch Now: West Shore Theatre in New Cumberland returns with new look, new purpose

After four years of being closed, the West Shore Theatre is ready to once again open its doors to the public with a completed first phase of long-awaited site restorations and an expanded listing of events.

Dustin LeBlanc, the theatre’s managing director, said this week's opening weekend scheduled entertainment represents the expanded variety the venue now plans to offer.

“We’ll still show movies, but our patrons will get to see a whole bunch of different programming here that what was here before," LeBlanc said. "We’ll also have arts, music, education and comedy."

LeBlanc joined the West Shore Theatre in August 2021 as construction began for the first phase of renovations involving the main theatre area. Work restored key elements of the theatre’s original designs, but refurbished seats have been reduced from 250 to a 200-person capacity. New seating options include traditional L-shaped booths with coffee tables and a range of high-topped tables backing the concession stand.

“Anytime you take something that has so many memories for so many people, you want to respect the past while adapting the space to meet a variety of needs for the kinds of programs that will make sure we remain successful and viable in the future,” LeBlanc noted.

The West Shore Theatre closed its doors in February 2018 after more than 75 years of entertaining local audiences. Attendance had steadily declined as movie streaming services, low-cost DVD rental kiosks and other digital-age innovations became readily accessible to the viewing public.

Soon after, a group of area residents formed Friends of the West Shore Theatre, a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and reopening the historic site at 317 Bridge St. in New Cumberland. The Friends of the West Shore Theatre, which today owns the venue, is a project of the Foundation for Enhancing Communities, a nonprofit organization serving Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon, and Perry counties, along with the Dillsburg area.

Since 2018, the organization has collected $1.1 million needed to fund phase one of overall renovation plans through grants and private donations, However, at least an additional $2.5 million is estimated to be needed to complete the project’s planned second and third phases, according to LeBlanc. Project timing is contingent to whenever funds would become available.

Second and third renovation phases would include construction of a two-story rear annex to the existing theatre comprising a performers’ green room, dressing rooms, grand piano storage, and a catering kitchen on the first floor. The second floor would contain classroom or meeting spaces.

The historic venue hosted an open house Saturday in conjunction with New Cumberland Community Day in advance of its grand opening events this weekend.

The theatre kicks off its grand opening weekend Thursday at 7 p.m. with a showing of “The Secret of Dr. Kildare,” the first film shown at the venue in 1940. On Friday, a concert at 7 p.m. features The Martini Bros., billed as “Pennsylvania’s favorite roots, rock and rockabilly band” with New Cumberland’s Deuce Gibb.

On Saturday, West Shore Theatre initiates its Saturday Family Series with an 11 a.m. showing of “Sing 2.” From 2-4 p.m., Broadway star Jessica Vosk leads an audition technique master class open to 12 high school and college students. A 7 p.m., Vosk, star performer of “Wicked,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and more, performs in concert with opening act Reji Woods, a professional performer based in Lancaster.

Grand opening weekend concludes Sunday with a 2 p.m. premiere of “Turbo Cola,” a presentation filmed at Quality Gas Station in New Cumberland, followed by a Q&A session with cast and crew members. A 7 p.m., the Oxymorons improv comedy troupe offers a performance featuring improv games similar to the popular TV series, “Whose Line Is It Anyway.”

To learn more or to donate, visit http://www.westshoretheatre.org

