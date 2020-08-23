× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Watching the sunlight peek through the clouds reminded Temonia Thomas of his daughter, Kaylee Lyons.

He was on the Square in Carlisle Saturday to speak fondly of her memory, but to also call for an end to domestic violence after the recent shooting deaths of his daughter and Sydney Parmelee.

Friends, family and the community came together in a candlelight vigil to remember both women who were shot to death in separate incidents in July. The same man faces charges in both cases.

Davone Unique Anderson, 25, of Carlisle, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in each death, one count of first-degree murder of an unborn child, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of persons not to possess firearms and one count of theft by receiving stolen property in the deaths of Parmelee, 23, and Lyons, 23, who was also six months pregnant.

Cumberland County chief assistant district attorney Sean McCormack said during an Aug. 10 news conference a decision on pursuing the death penalty against Anderson will be made after the preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 26 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jonathan R. Birbeck.

“To be honest with you, [the murders] both seem senseless to me,” Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis said during that Aug. 10 news conference. Landis went on to say the two young women's deaths stemmed from what appeared to be domestic violence.

A grieving father, Thomas had words for would-be abusers during Saturday night's vigil.

“No matter how much…how often the nerves are plucked and picked on, you need to figure this out,” he said. “If you ever feel the need to put your hands on a woman or man, I ask you to take a step back, take a couple of seconds and think about it. Domestic violence is not the solution.”

His was a message that echoed among the speakers.

“Losing my sister has been the most devastating thing my family has ever gone through,” Brittney Parmelee said. “Her birthday was this past Wednesday. It was a reality check. My sister is gone.”

Looking back, Brittney remembered a headstrong, free-spirited sibling who dreamed of becoming a pediatric nurse, but became a full-time mother to two young children.

“She was a wonder woman in my eyes,” Brittney Parmelee said. “I always admired her drive for success. But something started to change. We saw a shift in Sydney. She distanced herself. She did not text as often. She did not come around as much. Her free spirit seemed to dull.

“Instead of looking at the bigger picture, I took it personally and gave her tough love,” she added. “With what I know now, I will always hold this regret of not reaching out more and digging more.”

Brittney Parmelee is convinced that what troubled her sister was the nagging specter of domestic abuse. She said Sydney, 23, began to second guess herself. She stopped attending classes. She supported her sister's decision.

“That’s what you do for someone you love,” she told those at the vigil. “I only wish she knew what real love was. What self-love was. Love is patient, kind and understanding. Love is standing up for yourself when you don’t receive it. Sydney was so loyal, she thought her love could fix anything and anyone, but it didn’t because she loved so hard and held on longer than she should have. Her love only hurt her in the end.

“Domestic violence is a hard conversation to have,” Brittney Parmelee said. “But we need to have it more often. One-in-three women and one-in-four men experience some form of physical violence from their partners.”

She added that recent studies project a 20% rise in cases brought on by the stay-at-home quarantines imposed by COVID-19.

“We need to teach our sons and daughters how to love correctly…to know what it feels like to be loved correctly,” she said. “If you experience domestic violence, you need to reach out for help. You were put on this earth because you were needed. Don’t let anyone take that away from you.”

Kalia Stalling was a long-time friend of Sydney Parmelee. Her words were meant to build awareness, to draw a truer distinction between love and pain for the would-be victim.

“Your partner should never make you feel trapped, unloved and unable to grow,” Stalling said. “Love is never supposed to make you feel insecure. You should never have to ask yourself, ‘Why am I not good enough? Why can’t he love me right?’ You should never water yourself down to boost your partner’s self-esteem.

“You are worth the love you deserve…Just the way you are,” Stalling added. “You don’t need to change yourself to please anyone. You are beautiful. You are strong. You make this world a better place while you are in it.

“Sydney, I love you,” Stalling said. “You were my best friend. You were my confident, my rock and my soul. You me and my life better. There is not a second that goes by where you are not in my mind or my heart. Your memory, your spirit lives on in me and I will carry it wherever you go. Rest in peace Beautiful.” =

The last time Nicole Lopez saw Lyons,23, her best friend since she was 3 years old, Kaylee was as happy as she had ever seen her. Everything they talked about that day came back to her son, Royce, and how much Lyons loved everything about being his mom.

“Kaylee had so much personality,” Lopez said during the vigil. “She was filled with love, kindness, sassiness, caring and was very outspoken. We went through just about every stage of life together. There were so many fun firsts that we shared. The loss of Kaylee will not define us. Once we get past the hurt and anger, let it define us in a positive way. Remembering Kaylee for the amazing personality that she had…How great she was as a person.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

