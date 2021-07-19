 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Summer, fall events on tap in the Carlilse area
editor's pick top story

Watch Now: Summer, fall events on tap in the Carlilse area

Carlisle Downtown Mile

People participate in the 2019 Carlisle Downtown Mile.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

After a year off due to the pandemic, some of the area's most loved events are back on the schedule beginning with the Carlisle Downtown Mile on Aug. 12 and running through the Carlisle Halloween Parade on Oct. 27.

Watch the video for details.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

