Watch Now: Students at Saint Patrick School salute veterans

Students at Saint Patrick School, South Middleton Township, held a drive-through Veterans Day celebration Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020. The students created signs and banners and cheered as veterans from all branches of the military and community members drove around the school.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont
The Sentinel
Saint Patrick School hosted a Veterans Day event Wednesday where veterans were invited to drive through the campus parking lot along a parade route lined by students.
This year, the school's large presentation took the form of a pre-recorded virtual ceremony posted Wednesday on the school website at
www.spscarlisle.org. The ceremony included the traditional speeches, the march of the service flags and the slide show of parish community members who are veterans.
Carlisle Veterans Day 8
Cedar Cliff High School JROTC members Cadet Capt. Liam Dupler, left, and Cadet 1st Lt. Nina Zheng carry a wreath that was placed at the Veterans Memorial during a Veterans Day observance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Courtyard in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Veterans Day 1
Cadet Lt. Col. Abby DelliGatti, Cedar Cliff High School JROTC, holds the American flag during a Veterans Day observance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Courtyard at the Square in Carlisle, Wednesday morning. Event remarks were made by R.J. Harris, morning radio host at WHP 580.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Veterans Day 2
A Veterans Day observance ceremony was held at Veterans Memorial Courtyard, Carlisle, Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020. Event remarks were made by R. J. Harris, morning radio host at WHP 580, and a wreath was placed at the veterans memorial.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Veterans Day 3
Carlisle Vietnam Veterans Post #1 members, from left, Jack Ziegler, left, Bob Garman, and Jeff Walker prepare to raise the American flag and POW/MIA flag during a Veterans Day observance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Courtyard at the Square in Carlisle, Wednesday morning.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Veterans Day 4
Members of the Cedar Cliff High School JROTC post the colors during a Veterans Day observance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Courtyard, Carlisle, Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020. Event remarks were made by R. J. Harris, morning radio host at WHP 580, and a wreath was placed at the veterans memorial.
Carlisle Veterans Day 5
Veteran attendees salute the American flag during a Veterans Day observance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Courtyard, Carlisle, Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020. Event remarks were made by R. J. Harris, morning radio host at WHP 580, and a wreath was placed at the veterans memorial.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Veterans Day 6
Bob Garman, left, and Jeff Walker of Carlisle Vietnam Veterans Post #1 salute the American flag during the national anthem at a Veterans Day observance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Courtyard in Carlisle, Wednesday morning.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Veterans Day 7
Trumpeter Dr. Donald Roeder, right, sings along with the national anthem during a Veterans Day observance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Courtyard at the Square in Carlisle, Wednesday morning. Event remarks were made by R.J. Harris, morning radio host at WHP 580, and a wreath was placed at the veterans memorial. For more photos, see page A7.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Veterans Day 9
Members of the Cumberland County Honor Guard fire a 21-gun salute during a Veterans Day observance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Courtyard in Carlisle, Wednesday morning.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
