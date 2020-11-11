 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Students at Saint Patrick School salute veterans
alert top story

Watch Now: Students at Saint Patrick School salute veterans

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Pat's Veterans Day 9

Students at Saint Patrick School, South Middleton Township, held a drive-through Veterans Day celebration Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020. The students created signs and banners and cheered as veterans from all branches of the military and community members drove around the school.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Saint Patrick School hosted a Veterans Day event Wednesday where veterans were invited to drive through the campus parking lot along a parade route lined by students.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This year, the school's large presentation took the form of a pre-recorded virtual ceremony posted Wednesday on the school website at www.spscarlisle.org. The ceremony included the traditional speeches, the march of the service flags and the slide show of parish community members who are veterans.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Saint Patrick School Veterans Day Drive-Through Event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News