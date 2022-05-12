Watch Now: Sheering some sheep at Farmers on the Square in Carlisle

Farmers on the Square opened its spring market season Wednesday with a demo sheep sheering event.

Kayla Shughart of the Center Cut Company, a Carlisle area farm business that raises sheep and produces and delivers farm-to-table products, led the sheep sheering demonstration with Rowan Miller, of Rowan Tree Farm and the Honey Cut Tree.

The pair demonstrated the process of turning wool to yarn at Farmers on the Square on Wednesday. The sheep's wool was carded and spun by members of the Central Pennsylvania Handweavers Guild.

Farmers on the Square runs every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Carlisle through October.

