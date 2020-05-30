Watch Now: Protesters line The Square in Carlisle Saturday
alert top story

Watch Now: Protesters line The Square in Carlisle Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Protesters on The Square

Protesters gathered on The Square in downtown Carlisle Saturday.

 Photo courtesy Southeast Media Productions

About 80 or more protesters lined The Square in downtown Carlisle Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.

7
5
0
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News