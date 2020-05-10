Watch Now: Polar vortex brings rare May snow in Northeast, record low temps to Midstate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Mother’s Day weekend got off to an unseasonably snowy start in the Northeast on Saturday thanks to the polar vortex bringing cold air down from the north.

Some higher elevation areas in northern New York and New England reported snowfall accumulations of up to 10 inches, while traces of snow were seen along the coast from Maine to Boston to as far south as Manhattan.

The Midstate region reached an all-time record low reading of 30 degrees at Harrisburg International Airport Sunday morning according to ABC27 forecasters, beating the former record low of 31 degrees set in 1966. Some areas of the region featured snow Saturday, one of the latest days in May for the Midstate to snow.

The fore cast remains chilly for the start of this week according to ABC27, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s through Wednesday.

John Cannon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said parts of northern New England saw as much as 10 inches of snow and even coastal areas of Maine and New Hampshire got a dusting. There were even reports of flurries in Boston.

“We’ve had several inches in many areas in the Northeast. This is a rare May snow event,” he said.