Watch Now: People seek all things apple as National Apple Harvest Festival returns to Biglerville
Apple Harvest Festival 19

Volunteers clean and prepare apples for applesauce sold at the 57th National Apple Harvest Festival in Biglerville Saturday.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The 57th National Apple Harvest Festival in Biglerville kicked off Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, and runs through the first two weekends of the month. The annual event, sponsored by the Upper Adams Jaycees, offers a variety of apple-related items and products as well as food, handmade crafts and entertainment for the whole family.

The 57th National Apple Harvest Festival opened this weekend near Biglerville and runs through Oct. 9-10 at the South Mountain Fairgrounds.

The festival is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, rain or shine, and features 300-plus arts and crafts vendors.

The annual event offers a variety of apple-related items and products as well as various food offerings and entertainment.

According to the festival's website, all proceeds, with the exception of 11% kept in reserve for emergencies & start-up for the next year's festival, from the festival go back into the community and to other local, state & national charitable organizations with the bulk staying local.

49% goes toward funding Oakside Community Park, a 92-acre park located in Biglerville, owned by the Upper Adams Jaycees. The park is open to the public.

20% goes to the Upper Adams Jaycees, sponsor of the festival to fund their many community projects such as a community Easter Egg Hunt, movie nights in the park, food boxes & gifts to less fortunate families at Christmas, Special Olympics volleyball, a fish rodeo, along with donations to organizations & families in need.

The remaining 20% is donated to civic, school, church, scouting organizations, fire companies.

