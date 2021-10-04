Watch Now: People seek all things apple as National Apple Harvest Festival returns to Biglerville

The 57th National Apple Harvest Festival opened this weekend near Biglerville and runs through Oct. 9-10 at the South Mountain Fairgrounds.

The festival is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, rain or shine, and features 300-plus arts and crafts vendors.

The annual event offers a variety of apple-related items and products as well as various food offerings and entertainment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the festival's website, all proceeds, with the exception of 11% kept in reserve for emergencies & start-up for the next year's festival, from the festival go back into the community and to other local, state & national charitable organizations with the bulk staying local.

49% goes toward funding Oakside Community Park, a 92-acre park located in Biglerville, owned by the Upper Adams Jaycees. The park is open to the public.

20% goes to the Upper Adams Jaycees, sponsor of the festival to fund their many community projects such as a community Easter Egg Hunt, movie nights in the park, food boxes & gifts to less fortunate families at Christmas, Special Olympics volleyball, a fish rodeo, along with donations to organizations & families in need.