Watch Now: PennDOT says data shows roundabouts reduce fatalities, injuries, and crashes

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released information Monday that shows fatalities, injuries, and crashes decreased overall after intersections at 33 locations in the state were replaced with 36 roundabouts.

“We continue to see that Pennsylvania’s roundabouts save lives and reduce crash severity,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a news release. “While they aren’t the right option in every intersection, we’re pleased that they help to make our roadways safer.”

PennDOT officials said they recently reviewed data for 36 roundabouts on state routes at intersections that were previously stop or signal controlled. The study included a pair of roundabouts in Cumberland County — Route 34 (Spring Road), Route 1007 (Sunnyside Drive) and Mountain Road, which opened in 2014 and Route 2004 (W. Lisburn Road) and Grantham Road, which opened in 2018.

Carlisle has plans for three additional roundabouts in its Carlisle Connectivity Project.

A three-point roundabout at Fairground Avenue and B Street became operational in June.

Work on a four-point roundabout at the intersection of B and College streets continues in a months-long project that is expected to be completed by December.

The final phase of the Carlisle Connectivity Project, known as Project One, involves the realignment of Carlisle Springs Road and North Hanover Street as well as the installation of a five-point roundabout at the intersection of North Hanover Street, West and East Penn Streets and Fairground Avenue, as well as other street improvements. That next step will begin sometime in 2023.

PennDOT said it selected the 36 roundabouts used for the study based on having at least three years of crash data available before and after the roundabouts were built. The data accounts for a total of 387 before years and 220 after years of data.

Department data from 2002 through 2021 — based on police-submitted crash reports and weighted based on the number of before and after years, but not for increases in traffic volume — showed the following:

• Suspected serious injuries were reduced by 76%

• Suspected minor injuries were reduced by 22%

• Possible/unknown severity injuries were reduced by 70%

• Total number of crashes decreased by 9%

PennDOT officials said there was one fatality in a roundabout in this data study. There were three fatalities prior to the installation of roundabouts at the 33 locations.

In addition to the 36 roundabouts meeting the selection criteria, 38 other roundabouts have been built on state routes with 16 more under construction and 15 in final design.

The roundabouts included in the review are at the following intersections:

Allegheny County

Route 3070 (Ewing Road) and Business Route 376 Ramp, opened in 2011.

Beaver County

Route 68 (Adams Street), Route 1034 (Brighton Avenue) and Route 6018 (Brighton Ave./Rhode Island Ave.), opened in 2011.

Berks County

Route 222 and Route 662, opened in 2018

Bucks County

Route 2043 (Trevose Road) and Somerton Road, opened in 2012

Route 213 (Bridgetown Pike/Maple Avenue) and Route 2010 (Bridgetown Pike), opened in 2016

Butler County

Route 3024 (Glen Eden Road), Powell Road and Freshcorn Road, opened in 2015

Route 228 and SR 2005 (Saxonburg Blvd.), opened in 2018

Chester County

Route 82 (Doe Run Road) and Unionville Road, opened in 2005

Route 52 (Lenape Road), S. Wawaset Road and Lenape Unionville Road, opened in 2014

Route 3062 (Strasburg Road), Romansville Road and Shadyside Road, Opened in 2017

Crawford County

Route 6/19 (Main Street) and Route 198 (South Street), opened in 2017

Route 6/19 (Main Street) and Route 198 (Brookhouse Street), opened in 2017

Cumberland County

Route 34 (Spring Road), Route 1007 (Sunnyside Drive) and Mountain Road, opened in 2014

Route 2004 (W. Lisburn Road) and Grantham Road, opened in 2018

Dauphin County

Route 39 (Linglestown Road) and Route 3019 (Mountain Road), opened in 2011

Route 322 (Governor Road) and Homestead Lane, opened in 2016

Route 322 (Governor Road) and Meadow Lane, opened in 2016

Delaware County

Route 1023 (N. Newtown Street) and Route 1046 (St. Davids Road), opened in 2008

Route 320 (Chester Road), Rutgers Avenue and Fieldhouse Lane, opened in 2014

Erie County

Route 19 (High Street) and Route 97, opened in 2014

Route 5 and Route 4016 (Millfair Road), opened in 2018

Luzerne County

I-81 Exit 178, Airport Road interchange (three roundabouts), opened in 2015

Route 2008 (Middle Road) and Espy Street, opened in 2017

Route 415, Church Street, Lake Street and Main Street, opened in 2018

Route 2008 (Middle Road) and Kosciuszko Street, opened in 2018

Mercer County

Route 718 (Dock Street) and Connelly Boulevard, opened in 2018

Monroe County

I-80 Exit 310 and Route 2028 (Broad Street), opened in 2018

Montgomery County

Route 29 (Gravel Pike) and Route 73 (Big Road), opened in 2009

Philadelphia County

Route 4013 (Park Drive) and Route 4015 (Walnut Lane), opened in 2018

Washington County

Route 519 (two connected roundabouts) - Route 519 and Brownlee Road, and Route 519 and Thompson Eighty Four Road, opened in 2015

I-70 Exit 32 and Route 2040 (Wilson Road), opened in 2018

York County

Route 116 (Main Street) and Hanover St. and Roths Church Road, opened in 2007

Route 74 (Delta Road) and Bryansville Road, opened in 2008

PennDOT officials said roundabouts are frequently installed to address intersections with safety issues but may also be installed to improve traffic flow as well as other reasons such as traffic calming, and to facilitate pedestrian mobility. They may not always be the best option due to topography or other reasons, such as property impacts, capacity issues and proximity to other intersections.