Watch Now: PennDOT offers tips for the upcoming winter season

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield, and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) COO Craig Shuey held a media briefing to outline the commonwealth's plans for services in the coming winter season and discuss how the public can successfully prepare.

"Our No. 1 priority is safety, and that guides our winter preparations and operations," Batula said. "We are ready for the season ahead and motorists are our partners in making this season a safe one."

With $197.7 million budgeted for this winter’s statewide operations, PennDOT deploys about 4,700 on-the-road workers, has more than 560,000 tons of salt on hand across the state and will take salt deliveries throughout the winter.

PennDOT is actively seeking more than 600 temporary equipment operators statewide for the winter season to supplement the department's full-time staff. Details on minimum requirements, such as possession of a CDL, as well as application information, are available at www.employment.pa.gov. Through the same website, job seekers can apply for over 100 other non-operator winter positions such as diesel and construction equipment mechanics, welders, clerks and more.

