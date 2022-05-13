Watch now: PA Greek Fest celebrates 50 years of food and festivity

Love of tradition is the key ingredient in any recipe of success.

Olympia Giannakopoulos first learned this 50 years ago when she started as a volunteer at what is today the PA Greek Fest.

She carried on the legacy back in 2012 when she took over the management of making pastries for the three-day celebration of food and culture hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Camp Hill.

“Everybody sells baklava but it’s not the same as we do it,” the Susquehanna Township woman said Friday. “It’s a special touch. I follow the recipes these ladies started to make sure it continues.”

Held the weekend after Mother’s Day, the annual festival can trace its half-century history to 1972, when Holy Trinity relocated from Harrisburg to its current address at 1000 Yverdon Drive.

“We were on the 400 block of Walnut Street right across from the Forum,” said Dimitri Zozos, “mayor” of the Greek Fest. “It was a luncheon that the women called the Philoptochos. We would have it for the state workers.”

A church history dates the first luncheon to 1954. Then as now, it drew a crowd eager to indulge in homemade pastries and other ethnic cuisine.

Denny Bupp, 70, of Colonial Park, remembers when the event was set-up among the pews of the Harrisburg church.

“My mother and I went there the very first year,” Bupp said Friday. “It was always something we did. We had such a wonderful time. It was something we shared. We loved Greek food.”

Over the years, the menu evolved with American eating habits moving from sit-down dinners to a la carte and take-out items, Zozos said. “But we always kept that sweet tooth. Our pastries are the best this side of Athens.”

“The ladies who passed taught us all this,” Giannakopoulos said. “The success of the festival is in the tradition. The people come back because of our food and pastries. The community has supported us tremendously. We’re so thankful.”

Everette Hamilton of Linglestown married into the church and ran the Greek Fest for three years from 2003 to 2005.

“It’s the camaraderie,” he said. “It gets everybody in the church involved in one single thing. The festival has grown and grown.”

Being mostly outside, there have been memorable moments, like the time a major storm threatened the West Shore in 2004. Hamilton said a church official, worried about lightning, got on the PA system and asked the thousands of guests to vacate the festival venue for their safety.

“He was scared to death,” Hamilton said. “He didn’t want anyone cooked. But nobody left. They all stayed. They were all happy to stand and eat some more.”

The storm came through, but it didn’t faze the customers. Instead, crowds of people jammed into the cathedral or took refuge under the large dining tent.

“We were expecting that whole weekend to be a disaster, but it turned out to be, at that point, the biggest festival we ever had,” Hamilton said.

“It all runs together,” he said when asked about other memories. “I have been involved in every aspect of it. You set yourself up for three days of nonstop walking and talking with everybody yelling at you from all directions. It’s hard to believe it’s been going on this many years.”

Bob Moeller of Linglestown had his own challenges Friday. As church treasurer, it was his job to make change, process the cash receipts and make sure each register on the serving line was working properly. It kept him busy for hours.

“It’s a labor of love,” he said. “It has grown into a big production. Someone once said it’s like trying to open up a restaurant for three days.”

Like Hamilton, Moeller married into the church and became “an adopted Greek.” Since 1980, he has been a regular volunteer at the annual event.

“We’re working for the church and the community,” he said. “We use the festival for major renovations and to give to local charities.”

Lisa Davis of Hampden Township was enjoying Greek food with her friend Dave Dentler of Silver Spring Township. While he was new to the venue, she has been attending the festival in-person for 15 to 20 years.

“The food is my main reason,” Davis said. “It’s just something fun to do. I just like trying a different culture’s food.”

When her children were little, she would come to the event with another family. While the kids played, the adults would relax on the church grounds and have an impromptu picnic.

Hearing Davis talk of the festival, Dentler wanted to experience it. “I just retired so now I have the time to do this fun stuff,” he said. “So here I am on a Friday, the best day to avoid those crowds. The early signs are very positive. This is all new to me. So far, so good.”

With at least 10 years in as regulars, Tim and Elaine Morrison of Dillsburg have the Greek Fest down to a science.

“That’s what we joked about today,” she said. “We finally got a system. Before, we would always grab our favorite food, sit here and eat, talk to some of our friends and then go inside and get some pastries to take home. But until we got in there, the lines are eight million people long.”

This year, the couple arrived at 10:30 a.m. and made a bee-line for the pastries. After loading up on sweets, they packed the car and had lunch under the big tent. Mission accomplished. But something was still missing.

“We have our heads on a swivel,” Elaine Morrison said. “We’re expecting a couple of our friends, but we haven’t seen them yet.”

The fondest memories for Zozos revolve around the fun church members have in bringing the annual event to the public.

“The friendships we form at the festival are very strong,” he said. “That’s what we value working, trying to produce something we think is great for the community. Those are some of the special things that I remember.”

Father Michael Varvarelis is a relative newcomer to the Greek Fest. He was assigned to the church about seven years ago.

“I was impressed when I came,” the cathedral dean said. “The parishioners offer the best of themselves for this house of the Lord. This is a special blessing.

“The dancing, the food, the pastries. It is our culture, our heritage,” Varvarelis said. “When our children perform the dances, I can see the people. You can see the smiles and it’s contagious.”

Because of COVID-19, the Greek Fest was changed into a drive-through event in 2020 and 2021. Zozos said he is expecting high attendance this year based on the volume of messages on social media and an increase in pre-ordered food.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

