Watch Now: Officials celebrate opening of new Middletown train station

Middletown train station

Local and state officials celebrated the recent opening of the news Middletown train station Monday.

 Commonwealth Media Services

Local and elected representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Middletown area, transportation providers and Amtrak today held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday celebrating the recently opened Middletown train station. PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Louwerse also highlighted the $207 million in state and federal investments in the Amtrak Keystone Corridor between Harrisburg and Philadelphia from 2015 through 2021.

Local and elected representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Middletown area, transportation providers and Amtrak held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday celebrating the recently opened Middletown train station.

PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Louwerse also highlighted the $207 million in state and federal investments in the Amtrak Keystone Corridor between Harrisburg and Philadelphia from 2015 through 2021.

PennDOT led the $49.5 million project ($24.5 million for the station itself) in collaboration with Middletown Borough, Capital Area Transit, and Harrisburg International Airport. The station includes a high-level accessible boarding platform, pedestrian overpass to the platform, elevators and stair towers, on-site parking and designated bus loading zones.

Funding for the project included $25.6 million from the Federal Transit Administration, $15.9 million from PennDOT, and $8 million in in-kind work by Amtrak to shift track to accommodate the new station alignment.

"The commonwealth has a long record of improving accessibility and the passenger rail experience in Pennsylvania,” Louwerse said. “Completing projects like this one in Middletown repeatedly show how transportation improves people’s lives and that investment must continue.”

