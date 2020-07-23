Watch Now: Noon livestream of Pa. Department of Health update on COVID-19
Watch Now: Noon livestream of Pa. Department of Health update on COVID-19

Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine provides provides regular updates and guidance on the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Associated Press

Check out the Pennsylvania Department of Health's livestream news conference Wednesday at noon on the latest updates on COVID-19.

Concerned about COVID-19?

