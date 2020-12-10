 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: New Wolf Bridge opens to traffic in Middlesex Township
alert top story
Cumberland County

Watch Now: New Wolf Bridge opens to traffic in Middlesex Township

{{featured_button_text}}

The re-opening of Wolf Bridge in Middlesex Township this week marks a big step in Cumberland County’s infrastructure program, with the completion of the $2.3 million bridge replacement.

The new bridge features two 12-foot lanes with four-foot shoulders, a vast improvement over the single-lane bridge it replaced, which dated from 1895.

For the last several years, the county has undertaken a repair or replacement program for all 28 bridges which fall under its jurisdiction, many of which were found to have structural deficiencies.

Wolf Bridge 7

The new Wolf Bridge on Wolfs Bridge Road, Middlesex Township, opened for traffic Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Extensive deterioration closed the bridge in September 2013.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Many bridges have had their weight limits curtailed due to safety concerns in anticipation of repair or replacement; the new Wolf Bridge does not have a weight limit, according to the county.

The county’s bridge program was facilitated by Pennsylvania Act 89 of 2013, which included a provision allowing counties to collect an extra $5 per vehicle registration fee to be used to finance local transportation infrastructure work.

The county collects roughly $1.1 million per year through the vehicle fee, which has allowed it to leverage state and federal grant dollars, with roughly $30 million in bridge projects funded over the past five years.

Wolf Bridge 7

The new Wolf Bridge on Wolfs Bridge Road, Middlesex Township, opened for traffic Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Extensive deterioration closed the bridge in September 2013.
Wolf Bridge 4

The new Wolf Bridge on Wolfs Bridge Road, Middlesex Township, opened for traffic Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
Wolf Bridge 6.

The new Wolf Bridge on Wolfs Bridge Road, Middlesex Township, opened for traffic Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump Personally Asked PA GOP House Speaker to Help Change Election Results

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News