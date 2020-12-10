Watch Now: New Wolf Bridge opens to traffic in Middlesex Township

Many bridges have had their weight limits curtailed due to safety concerns in anticipation of repair or replacement; the new Wolf Bridge does not have a weight limit, according to the county.
The county’s bridge program was facilitated by Pennsylvania Act 89 of 2013, which included a provision allowing counties to collect an extra $5 per vehicle registration fee to be used to finance local transportation infrastructure work.
The county collects roughly $1.1 million per year through the vehicle fee, which has allowed it to leverage state and federal grant dollars, with roughly $30 million in bridge projects funded over the past five years.
New recommendations could come "very shortly," Wolf said, but he added that the red-yellow-green shutdown phases that were instituted in the spring were a "blunt instrument" that he feels is no longer needed.
The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County increased by nine (from Saturday) in Monday's update — there were 145 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 28 are in the ICU and 17 are on ventilators.