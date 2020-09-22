Watch Now: New Orrs Bridge opens for traffic in Hampden Township

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland County officials celebrated the opening of the new Orrs Bridge Monday, completing one of the county's largest bridge capital improvement projects.

The Cumberland County Commissioners opened the bridge Monday with the assistance of the Hampden Township Commissioners and neighborhood residents. The concrete bridge boasts two 12-foot lanes, 5-foot shoulders, and approximately a 7-foot sidewalk for residents who want to walk the span of the bridge.

“The county maintains 28 bridges; the construction of Orrs Bridge is the largest project on the county’s list of bridge capital improvement projects,” said Commissioner Gary Eichelberger. “Orrs Bridge provides a critical link that connects dense residential neighborhoods with employment and services on the Carlisle Pike and Wertzville Road.”

The total allocation for the project is more than $7.9 million, 80% funded by the federal government, 15% from state government and 5% from the county, according to a news release from the county. Deblin Construction of Mechanicsburg is the construction contractor, and Herbert, Rowland and Grubic, is the county’s bridge engineer and designer of this project.