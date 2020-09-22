 Skip to main content
Watch Now: New Orrs Bridge opens for traffic in Hampden Township
Hampden Township

Watch Now: New Orrs Bridge opens for traffic in Hampden Township

Cumberland County officials celebrated the opening of the new Orrs Bridge Monday, completing one of the county's largest bridge capital improvement projects.

The Cumberland County Commissioners opened the bridge Monday with the assistance of the Hampden Township Commissioners and neighborhood residents. The concrete bridge boasts two 12-foot lanes, 5-foot shoulders, and approximately a 7-foot sidewalk for residents who want to walk the span of the bridge.

“The county maintains 28 bridges; the construction of Orrs Bridge is the largest project on the county’s list of bridge capital improvement projects,” said Commissioner Gary Eichelberger. “Orrs Bridge provides a critical link that connects dense residential neighborhoods with employment and services on the Carlisle Pike and Wertzville Road.”

Watch Now: Bridge replacement project gets robotic in Hampden Township
Orrs Bridge to be closed for six weeks starting Aug. 10 to re-route road

The total allocation for the project is more than $7.9 million, 80% funded by the federal government, 15% from state government and 5% from the county, according to a news release from the county. Deblin Construction of Mechanicsburg is the construction contractor, and Herbert, Rowland and Grubic, is the county’s bridge engineer and designer of this project.

Work on the new bridge began in April 2019, and was constructed on a curve downstream from the existing bridge which will be demolished. This phase will take approximately five months.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

