Watch Now: National Honor Guard Academy training in Mechanicsburg

Thirty-one first responders Thursday demonstrated the ceremonial knowledge they learned throughout the week to honor a fallen first responder through a proper ceremony.

The students from the National Honor Guard Academy, many from Cumberland County, ran the demonstration at the Mechanicsburg Cemetery at 320 S. Frederick St.

This is the first time South Central Pennsylvania hosted the National Honor Guard Academy. The training is conducted by the National Honor Guard Academy founded in 2006 by Commander Doug Swartz who is a former Marine, retired assistant fire chief, and serves on state and national levels for Line Of Duty Death (LODD) response planning.

The students participated in a comprehensive training program for the emergency services industry with the principles of honor, dignity and respect at the core in honoring our fallen first responders.

