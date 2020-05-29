×
The only sounds in downtown Carlisle for a few minutes Friday afternoon were bagpipes, a quiet hum of engines and a few rumbles of thunder as the Carlisle Police Department escorted Cpl. Tim Groller down High Street one last time.
Groller, a detective with the Carlisle Police Department, died last week after a four-year battle with lung cancer.
Police and fire crews from Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin and York counties lined the street alongside the representatives from the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania State Police and other emergency services personnel.
Residents and workers from office buildings lined along the street also stepped out to pay their respects.
Members of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office dressed in black formed a long line in front of the Dennis Marion Public Services building on High Street, snapping to attention as the motorcade approached.
A color guard led the procession followed by a bagpiper. Members of the Carlisle Police Department rode in a couple of vehicles, but most, including the borough's K-9 officer, walked alongside the cars.
Groller's flag-draped casket was visible through the open door of a special response team truck. Groller had been a member of the team.
While they waited for the motorcade to arrive, Sheldon Marshall of Carlisle taught his grandsons how to salute so they would be ready to pay their respects.
"I knew him and that's why I had to come down here," said Marshall, a retired sheriff's deputy and Harrisburg police officer.
Marshall said he met Groller when he was working at the courthouse not long before his retirement.
"It was his smile that just took my breath away," he said. "I have kids his age. That's what hurts."
Emergency services personnel and Carlisle residents stood quietly along the street until the motorcade was long out of view to honor a man Marshall said was well-loved in the community.
"You know, white, black. You don't hear anything negative about him," Marshall said.
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 7.JPG
The Carlisle area attend the ceremonial motorcade for Carlisle Police Department Cpl. Tim Groller makes its way down West High Street in Carlisle Friday afternoon.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 14.JPG
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 9.JPG
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 4.JPG
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 12.JPG
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 6.JPG
Law enforcement officers from Carlisle and surrounding agencies and residents line the street for the motorcade for Carlisle Police Department Cpl. Tim Groller.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 15.JPG
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 8.JPG
Law enforcement officers from Carlisle and surrounding agencies salute the motorcade for Carlisle Police Department Cpl. Tim Groller.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 10.JPG
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 1.JPG
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 2.JPG
The motorcade for Carlisle Police Department Cpl. Tim Groller makes its way through Carlisle Friday afternoon.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 16.JPG
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 17.JPG
Law enforcement officers from Carlisle and surrounding agencies salute the motorcade for Carlisle Police Department Cpl. Tim Groller.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 20.JPG
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 22.JPG
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 24.JPG
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 26.JPG
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 31.JPG
Law enforcement officers from Carlisle and surrounding agencies and residents of the Carlisle area attend the motorcade for Carlisle Police Department Cpl. Tim Groller. Groller recently died after a battle with cancer.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 35.JPG
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 36.JPG
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 37.JPG
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 39.JPG
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 40.JPG
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 41.JPG
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 45.JPG
Corporal Tim Groller Ceremonial Motorcade 46.JPG
