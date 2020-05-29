× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The only sounds in downtown Carlisle for a few minutes Friday afternoon were bagpipes, a quiet hum of engines and a few rumbles of thunder as the Carlisle Police Department escorted Cpl. Tim Groller down High Street one last time.

Groller, a detective with the Carlisle Police Department, died last week after a four-year battle with lung cancer.

Police and fire crews from Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin and York counties lined the street alongside the representatives from the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania State Police and other emergency services personnel.

Residents and workers from office buildings lined along the street also stepped out to pay their respects.

Members of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office dressed in black formed a long line in front of the Dennis Marion Public Services building on High Street, snapping to attention as the motorcade approached.

A color guard led the procession followed by a bagpiper. Members of the Carlisle Police Department rode in a couple of vehicles, but most, including the borough's K-9 officer, walked alongside the cars.

Groller's flag-draped casket was visible through the open door of a special response team truck. Groller had been a member of the team.

While they waited for the motorcade to arrive, Sheldon Marshall of Carlisle taught his grandsons how to salute so they would be ready to pay their respects.

"I knew him and that's why I had to come down here," said Marshall, a retired sheriff's deputy and Harrisburg police officer.

Marshall said he met Groller when he was working at the courthouse not long before his retirement.

"It was his smile that just took my breath away," he said. "I have kids his age. That's what hurts."

Emergency services personnel and Carlisle residents stood quietly along the street until the motorcade was long out of view to honor a man Marshall said was well-loved in the community.

"You know, white, black. You don't hear anything negative about him," Marshall said.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.