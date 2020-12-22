Watch Now: First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Penn State Health gave the first COVID-19 vaccines at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Monday.

The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Monday morning, and staff began administering the first doses to frontline providers Monday afternoon.

Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center also received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine Monday. Administration of the vaccine to frontline providers there will begin Tuesday morning.

Penn State Health will distribute the vaccine according to the three-phase plan established by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The initial phase of that plan focuses on health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose inoculation, with doses administered three weeks apart.