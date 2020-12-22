Watch Now: First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Dr. Robert Olympia flashes the peace sign while someone uses his phone to take his photo as Stacey Miller, a licensed practical nurse at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, gives him a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Penn State Health
Sentinel Staff
Penn State Health gave the first COVID-19 vaccines at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Monday.
The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Monday morning, and staff began administering the first doses to frontline providers Monday afternoon.
Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center also received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine Monday. Administration of the vaccine to frontline providers there will begin Tuesday morning.
Penn State Health will distribute the vaccine according to the three-phase plan established by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The initial phase of that plan focuses on health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose inoculation, with doses administered three weeks apart.
Brad Delessio a receiving clerk at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, transports a package of COVID-19 vaccinations to the pharmacy on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
COVID-19 vaccinations of staff at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center began on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Nick Loftus, supervisor for Shipping and Receiving at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, receives the delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations at dock B on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Kayla Valentine, a pharmacy technician with Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, prepares COVID-19 vaccines for the staff on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Kayla Valentine, a pharmacy technician with Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, prepares COVID-19 vaccines for the staff on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Alison Enimpah, assistant nurse manager at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, checks out her band aid after Nurse Manager Lori Bechtel gave her a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Dr. Ifesinachi Ndukwu, left, of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Karen Wilson, a registered nurse, on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Members of the room applaud as Dr. Donovan McQuaite celebrates being the first staff member at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Lori Bechtel, nurse manager at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccination to a staff member on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
