 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
alert top story

Watch Now: First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Penn State Health vaccine

Dr. Robert Olympia flashes the peace sign while someone uses his phone to take his photo as Stacey Miller, a licensed practical nurse at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, gives him a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

 Penn State Health

Penn State Health gave the first COVID-19 vaccines at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Monday.

The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Monday morning, and staff began administering the first doses to frontline providers Monday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center also received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine Monday. Administration of the vaccine to frontline providers there will begin Tuesday morning.

Penn State Health will distribute the vaccine according to the three-phase plan established by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The initial phase of that plan focuses on health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose inoculation, with doses administered three weeks apart.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Dec. 20
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Dec. 20

Today's Sentinel police log includes a retail theft arrest in Carlisle, stolen Christmas decorations in North Middleton, and hit-and-run investigations in Cumberland County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Food distribution at the Carlisle Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News