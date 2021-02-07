Watch Now: Fifth annual Ice Art Festival in Carlisle provides an outdoor outlet during pandemic

Carlisle’s annual Ice Art Festival kicked off Friday night, marking the event’s fifth anniversary as well as a rare winter opportunity for families to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year’s festival fell a mere five weeks before the first cases of the virus were reported in Cumberland County, with this year’s festival making it nearly a year since the pandemic up-ended nearly every social activity.
If anything, that appears to have helped the festival, with many long-time attendees observing that Friday night’s opening seemed to draw more people than in years past.
“There really hasn’t been a lot for the kids to do, and the fact they have this going on, with being outside and being at safe distances, it’s a good thing for them,” said Bridgette Wickard of Mount Holly Springs, who came to Carlisle Friday with her husband and two children.
The Ice Art Fest, which features sculptures placed around downtown Carlisle, is one of the more pandemic-proof events the region offers, given that it centers on walking around outside.
With few social activities for the winter, many parents were taking advantage of the opportunity.
“I do think there will be more people out because they’re anxious to get out and do something, do something that seems a little more normal,” said Kristin Tuckey, owner of the greatest gift.
Like many downtown retailers, Tuckey’s gift shop sees a significant boost in interest from the Ice Art Festival, which helps to pick up the post-Christmas business lull. Even if festivalgoers aren’t willing to come into the shop because of the pandemic, it still piques interest.
“It’s a wonderful social media marketing opportunity,” Tuckey said.
This year’s festival was slightly smaller than in the past, with about 50 sponsored sculptures as opposed to 80 last year, said Glenn White, director of the Downtown Carlisle Association. Many businesses simply didn’t have the spare cash to sponsor the art.
But even with fewer sculptures, this year’s iteration of the festival has a special significance.
“It’s something, in a year of hardship, of people losing their jobs and wondering where their next paycheck is coming from, that you can still look forward to,” White said.
The unemployment rate for the Cumberland-Perry-Dauphin tri-county region remains elevated, at 5.3% in December versus 3.7% the same time a year earlier, according to federal data, despite the labor force contracting by about 8,000 workers — typically a sign of long-term job loss. Payroll employment remains depressed by 4.4% over the year.
Mark Farrell, co-owner of Hook & Flask Still Works, was handing out hot chocolate to passing children and shots of whiskey to their parents.
“It’s good to see all the people walking around town,” he said. Like many business owners, Farrell has had to cycle employees on and off his payroll as business has ebbed and flowed with the virus. He was able to defer the small business start-up loan he took out when the distillery and restaurant opened in the summer of 2019, and is applying for a second round of funding through the Paycheck Protection Program.
The uncertainly makes it hard for many businesses to say how long they can hold out, but Farrell was optimistic about the coming summer.
“Hopefully, as the vaccine rolls out and we get into spring and summer, we can get back to a little more normalcy,” he said.
While many Ice Art Festival attendees have been coming for years, Friday night was a first for Shalva Dzindzibadze. His family has only been in the United States since June.
Dzindzibadze is from Georgia — the country adjacent to Russia — and is part of the Army War College’s exchange program, which brings officers from allied militaries to learn and teach at the school, a process complicated by the pandemic.
“COVID makes it difficult. But we love being here,” Dzindzibadze said as he walked through the ice displays on the Carlisle Square with his family.
The family’s sponsor from the War College, Elaine Deimler, said the past year has been like no other in helping foreign military families adapt to life in Carlisle.
“I feel for them, because so much of their things are virtual,” Deimler said. “From a sponsor perspective, it was really different.”
