Watch Now: Fifth annual Ice Art Festival in Carlisle provides an outdoor outlet during pandemic

“It’s good to see all the people walking around town,” he said. Like many business owners, Farrell has had to cycle employees on and off his payroll as business has ebbed and flowed with the virus. He was able to defer the small business start-up loan he took out when the distillery and restaurant opened in the summer of 2019, and is applying for a second round of funding through the Paycheck Protection Program.

The uncertainly makes it hard for many businesses to say how long they can hold out, but Farrell was optimistic about the coming summer.

“Hopefully, as the vaccine rolls out and we get into spring and summer, we can get back to a little more normalcy,” he said.

While many Ice Art Festival attendees have been coming for years, Friday night was a first for Shalva Dzindzibadze. His family has only been in the United States since June.

Dzindzibadze is from Georgia — the country adjacent to Russia — and is part of the Army War College’s exchange program, which brings officers from allied militaries to learn and teach at the school, a process complicated by the pandemic.

“COVID makes it difficult. But we love being here,” Dzindzibadze said as he walked through the ice displays on the Carlisle Square with his family.