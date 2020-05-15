Watch Now: DOH Data - 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Friday

Five additional deaths were reported in Cumberland County along with 15 news cases of COVID-19 in the Department of Health's Friday update.
The department's report initially contained a discrepancy in the data from the Department of Health that listed the total number of deaths in Cumberland County at 41, but also stated that the number of deaths in long-term care facilities in the county is 42.
The department later clarified that a resident of a Cumberland County facility was initially listed as a death in another county. The correct number for total Cumberland County deaths is 42.
The DOH said its death reports include deaths that have happened over the past several weeks as it continues to reconcile its records with data provided by hospitals, health care systems, municipal health departments and long-term care centers.
In the past 14 days, 143 new cases have been reported in the county. That raises the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 56.44 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
The state's first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the prior 14 days in the county or region. Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have said the metric is not the only stat they will use when considering which counties or regions will move from the red phase to the yellow phase.
Despite not reaching the preferred metric, the Associated Press is reporting Wolf is expected to announce later Friday that Cumberland County will join 11 others in moving to the yellow phase May 22.
The DOH reported there are 239 residents and 57 staff members in eight facilities in the county who have tested positive.
Overall, Cumberland County now has 492 total positive cases. Friday's results showed 15 new positives out of 143 total tests for a rate of 10.49%. SCI Camp Hill still reports five total positive cases.
The southcentral region saw 92 new cases in Friday's report. Overall, the region saw 1,329 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 76.95. Dauphin and Franklin counties each added 17 new cases and York County added 11.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported an additional 986 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 60,622.
The state reported 124 additional deaths Thursday to the data, bringing the statewide total to 4,342 deaths. The DOH said 35 of those deaths have been reported over the last few days; the remaining 89 were reported as a result of a reconciliation of data over the past several weeks.
There have been 259,210 negative tests to date.
The DOH reports 12,937 resident cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in the state and 2,039 cases among employees, for a total of 14,976 at 550 facilities in 44 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 2,991 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
The DOH said approximately 4,217 of total cases in the state are in health care workers.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have fully recovered.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 15):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 9 new cases; 183 total cases; 2,035 negatives; 6 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 30 total cases; 429 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 32 total cases; 1,733 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 15 new cases; 492 total cases; 2,745 negatives; 41 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 17 new cases; 912 total cases; 6,987 negatives; 41 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 17 new cases; 580 total cases; 3,932 negatives; 17 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 11 total cases; 144 negatives; 0 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 204 total cases; 588 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 94 total cases; 243 negatives; 1 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 7 new cases; 863 total cases; 3,501 negatives; 19 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new case; 57 total cases; 942 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 36 total cases; 447 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 11 new cases; 828 total cases; 9,630 negatives and 16 deaths
Case counts by region (through May 15):
- Northcentral — 10 new positives; 918 total positives; 10,990 negatives; 16 inconclusive
- Northeast — 77 new positives; 11,707 total positives; 39,536 negatives; 135 inconclusive
- Northwest — 7 new positives; 337 total positives; 8,699 negatives; 18 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 77 new positives; 4,187 positives; 33,356 negatives; 72 inconclusive
- Southeast — 703 new positives; 39,125 total positives; 121,430 negatives; 854 inconclusive
- Southwest — 40 new positives; 3,026 total positives; 45,199 negatives; 36 inconclusive
Long-term care facilities in the Midstate (through May 15):
- Cumberland County: 8 facilities, 239 residents, 57 staff, 42 deaths
- Adams County: 3 facilities, 23 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
- Dauphin County: 3 facilities, 229 residents, 49 staff, 26 deaths
- Franklin County: 5 facilities, 79 residents, 13 staff, 8 deaths
- Lancaster County: 32 facilities, 608 residents, 174 staff, 163 deaths
- Lebanon County: 4 facilities, 81 residents, 14 staff, 13 deaths
- York County: 6 facilities, 10 residents, 4 staff, 3 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through May 13):
- 17013: 66 positives, 396 negatives - +5 since May 13
- 17015: 24 positives, 195 negatives - +2 since May 13
- 17050: 54 positives, 333 negatives - +5 since May 13
- 17055: 44 positives, 396 negatives - +3 since May 13
- 17011: 114 positives, 376 negatives - +2 since May 13
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 45 negatives
- 17065: Less than 4 positives, 40 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 57 negatives
- 17241: 14 positives, 144 negatives - +2 since May 13
- 17257: 134 positives, 222 negatives - +5 since May 13
- 17240: 5 positives, 14 negatives
- 17025: 16 positives, 191 negatives - +1 since May 13
- 17070: 23 positives, 226 negatives
- 17043: 7 positives, 100 negatives
- 17019: 17 positives, 163 negatives
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
