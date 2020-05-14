Watch Now: DOH Data - 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Thursday, 2 additional deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state Department of Health Thursday reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in Cumberland County.

In the past 14 days, 134 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 52.89 cases per 100,000 people in the county, its lowest rate since the formula started in late April.

The state's first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the prior 14 days in the county or region. Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have said the metric is not the only stat they will use when considering which counties or regions will move from the red phase to the yellow phase.

The county's two additional deaths reported Thursday match the addition of two more deaths reported Thursday in long-term care facilities in the county, which rose from 34 to 36.

The DOH said its death reports include deaths that have happened over the past several weeks as it continues to reconcile its records with data provided by hospitals, health care systems, municipal health departments and long-term care centers.