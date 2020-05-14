Watch Now: DOH Data - 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Thursday, 2 additional deaths

The state Department of Health Thursday reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in Cumberland County.
In the past 14 days, 134 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 52.89 cases per 100,000 people in the county, its lowest rate since the formula started in late April.
The state's first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the prior 14 days in the county or region. Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have said the metric is not the only stat they will use when considering which counties or regions will move from the red phase to the yellow phase.
The county's two additional deaths reported Thursday match the addition of two more deaths reported Thursday in long-term care facilities in the county, which rose from 34 to 36.
The DOH said its death reports include deaths that have happened over the past several weeks as it continues to reconcile its records with data provided by hospitals, health care systems, municipal health departments and long-term care centers.
The DOH still shows eight long-term care facilities in Cumberland County with cases. They now report 232 residents and 57 staff members who have tested positive.
Cumberland County overall shows 477 total positive cases with 37 deaths. Thursday's results showed 14 positives out of 95 total tests for a rate of 14.7%. Of the county's 37 overall deaths, 36 are from long-term care facilities. SCI Camp Hill still reports five total positive cases.
The southcentral region saw 92 new cases in Thursday's report. Overall, the region saw 1,333 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 77.18. Dauphin County added 24 new cases Thursday, Franklin County 18, and York County 14.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported an additional 938 positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 59,636.
The state added 275 additional deaths Thursday to the data, bringing the statewide total to 4,218 deaths. The DOH said there were 44 new deaths reported overnight; the remaining 231 were reported as a result of a reconciliation of data over the past several weeks.
There are 251,559 patients who have tested negative to date.
The DOH reports 12,677 resident cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in the state and 1,922 cases among employees, for a total of 14,599 at 549 facilities in 44 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 2,896 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
The DOH said approximately 4,217 of total cases in the state are in health care workers.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have fully recovered.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 14):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 174 total cases; 1,978 negatives; 5 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 30 total cases; 401 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 32 total cases; 1,642 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 14 new cases; 477 total cases; 2,617 negatives; 37 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 24 new cases; 895 total cases; 6,699 negatives; 40 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 18 new cases; 563 total cases; 3,852 negatives; 15 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 11 total cases; 140 negatives; 0 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 200 total cases; 547 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 94 total cases; 236 negatives; 1 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 7 new cases; 856 total cases; 3,430 negatives; 19 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 54 total cases; 919 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new cases; 36 total cases; 424 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 14 new cases; 817 total cases; 9,413 negatives and 15 deaths
Case counts by region (through May 14):
- Northcentral — 8 new positives; 908 total positives; 10,759 negatives; 16 inconclusive
- Northeast — 142 new positives; 11,630 total positives; 38,422 negatives; 137 inconclusive
- Northwest — 6 new positives; 330 total positives; 8,533 negatives; 18 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 92 new positives; 4,110 positives; 32,298 negatives; 72 inconclusive
- Southeast — 595 new positives; 38,422 total positives; 117,411 negatives; 846 inconclusive
- Southwest — 18 new positives; 2,986 total positives; 44,136 negatives; 34 inconclusive
Long-term care facilities in the Midstate (through May 14):
- Cumberland County: 8 facilities, 232 residents, 57 staff, 36 deaths
- Adams County: 3 facilities, 23 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
- Dauphin County: 3 facilities, 217 residents, 48 staff, 26 deaths
- Franklin County: 5 facilities, 78 residents, 13 staff, 7 deaths
- Lancaster County: 31 facilities, 578 residents, 156 staff, 159 deaths
- Lebanon County: 4 facilities, 78 residents, 13 staff, 13 deaths
- York County: 6 facilities, 10 residents, 4 staff, 3 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through May 13):
- 17013: 61 positives, 360 negatives - +18 since May 10
- 17015: 22 positives, 175 negatives - +3 since May 10
- 17050: 49 positives, 309 negatives - +1 since May 10
- 17055: 41 positives, 362 negatives - +2 since May 10
- 17011: 112 positives, 338 negatives - +5 since May 10
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 37 negatives
- 17065: Less than 4 positives, 36 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 57 negatives
- 17241: 12 positives, 139 negatives - +1 since May 10
- 17257: 129 positives, 210 negatives - +9 since May 10
- 17240: 5 positives, 14 negatives
- 17025: 15 positives, 172 negatives - +1 since May 10
- 17070: 23 positives, 210 negatives - +2 since May 10
- 17043: 7 positives, 96 negatives - +1 since May 10
- 17019: 17 positives, 150 negatives - +3 since May 10
