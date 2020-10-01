 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Dickinson College ROTC goes on the march to help Carlisle nonprofit
Dickinson College ROTC, Blue Mountain Battalion, ended a Wednesday morning march by helping a Carlisle nonprofit.

The ROTC members raised $3,000, which they used to purchase the supplies, including boxes of personal protective equipment that the battalion’s members donated to Community CARES in Carlisle. 

ROTC members loaded their rucksacks with the supplies and then made their march, which ended at the Community CARES in Carlisle. Community CARES provides emergency shelter and assistance to the homeless.

