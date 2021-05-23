Watch Now: Department of Agriculture demonstrates safe, effective trap for spotted lanternflies

A specialist from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture demonstrated Friday how homeowners can use a circle trap to eliminate large numbers of destructive spotted lanternflies without harming beneficial pollinators or small animals.

"Lanternflies are here, and anyone who lives in an infested area knows what a nuisance they are,” said Jay Losiewicz, a specialist whose job involves managing staff working in the field to control the invasive pest. "Circle traps are inexpensive to buy, easy to make with items you may have around the house and very effective.

"If you’re unlucky enough to have them on your property, this is one way you can help get rid of them and keep them from spreading. Trap or squish as many as you can at home, but don’t forget to check your car before you leave so you don’t take them with you.”

According to estimates based on current temperatures, lanternflies are approximately 50% hatched in the southernmost counties that have known insect populations in Pennsylvania, with the southeast being slightly farther along, the Department of Agriculture said in a news release. The invasive pest will be active and will reproduce and spread until fall frosts.