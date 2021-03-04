 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Demolition work begins on High Street bridge project in Carlisle
Carlisle

Watch Now: Demolition work begins on High Street bridge project in Carlisle

Demolition work is ongoing this week for the bridge replacement project on East High Street in Carlisle will disrupt traffic next week.

PennDOT's contractor begin demolishing the existing two-span concrete T-beam Marine Lance Corporal Edward Rykoskey Memorial Bridge bridge Monday. The bridge on Route 74 (High Street) carries traffic over Letort Spring Run.

Work beginning on Thursday will require intermittent traffic stoppages of up to 10 minutes as beams and sections of concrete slab are loaded onto trailers to be hauled from the site. There will be periodic lane closures under flagging while hauling vehicles prepare to be loaded with debris from the existing bridge.

PennDOT said the demolition work will take about two weeks to complete.

Work on the bridge replacement project started in 2019 and is expected to finish in late fall. Jay Fulkroad & Sons Inc. of McAlisterville is the prime contractor on this $2,598,847 project.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

