Watch Now: Cumberland County's COVID-19 data details for Nov. 18

The charts on this page show the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cumberland County using data on the number of cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations, positivity rate and incidence rates.

Daily

These charts are updated daily Monday through Friday and show the data for the past 60 days. The charts were last updated Thursday, Nov. 18.

The highest single-day case count of the pandemic came on Jan. 27 when 547 cases were reported. The highest seven-day average was 211.3 recorded on Dec. 15, 2020.

Cumberland County is considered to be in high community transmission, according to the CDC.

On Thursday, there were 84 people in the hospital and the 14-day hospitalization average was 84.6. The highest such average was on Jan. 2 with 168.7.

Here are a couple of charts based on data from the CDC that show where Cumberland County is in regards to vaccinations. As of today, 64.1% of the county population is fully vaccinated while 73.9% of the vaccine-eligible population (12+) have been fully vaccinated.

Weekly

The Pennsylvania Department of Health offers weekly updates on the prevalence of COVID in the schools. The chart is up to date through Friday, Nov. 11.

For the week of Oct. 13-19, another 130 cases were reported among students aged 5-18 in Cumberland County schools. That brings the total number of cases in the county for the school year to 1,477.

Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 10.8% for the week of Nov. 5-11, up from 9.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 152, down from 120.8 the previous week.

These maps were updated Friday, Nov. 11.

The Mechanicsburg-area ZIP code of 17050 remains the only Cumberland County ZIP code to pass the 60% threshold with 64.3% of its residents vaccinated. ZIP codes that have reached full vaccination levels of 50% or more are 17055 (59.8%), 17025 (59.1%), 17070 (56.4%), 17043 (56.2%) and 17011 (52.7%). The ZIP code map was last updated Friday, Nov. 5.

Monthly

December 2020 remains the month with the highest number of reported cases and the most deaths. Charts are up to date through Oct. 31.

