Watch Now: Cumberland County honors fallen officers at annual memorial ceremony

Gwen Phelps's microphone faltered Friday morning at the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation's annual Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony, but she didn't need it to convey the emotion that came with speaking about her dad.

Phelps's father, Richard Phelps, served as a Lemoyne Borough police officer before he was killed in the line of duty in 1989. He is one of 13 law enforcement officers who died while serving police departments in the county who are honored at the foundation's memorial located at 1 Public Safety Drive in Carlisle.

The memorial was created in 2014 and has hosted the Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony every year since then during Police Memorial Week, said Steve Spangler, a member of the foundation's board of directors.

The observance pays tribute to the local, state and federal officers who have been killed on duty, the county said in a news release.

"I've been down the National Memorial in [Washington] D.C. and am so grateful that memorial is available to everyone to go and pay their respects," Phelps said. "But this one, this local one, is much more meaningful, not because it is so close to all of us, but because it's from my dad's friends, coworkers and the towns in which he served."

She said it brought her joy to attend the ceremony and share memories and stories of her father.

"My dad would be so honored that this memorial recognized his life as a police officer, he truly loved the job," Phelps said. "I wanted to let you all know how important this is to my family, and how grateful we are to be able to come here and find peace from our sorrow."

The ceremony included times of prayer, the reading of the names of the fallen officers, bagpipe music performed by Amanda Baughman and a message from EMS Chaplain Chuck Kish.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

