Watch Now: COVID-19 vaccines distributed at drive-thru clinic at HACC

Harrisburg Area Community College hosted a COVID-19 drive-thru mass vaccination clinic for Dauphin County residents Tuesday.

The clinic currently vaccinates eligible Dauphin, Cumberland, and Perry County residents in Phase 1A, according to state officials. Individuals must schedule appointments online through the UPMC Pinnacle vaccine website. For individuals in need of public transportation, Capital Area Transit and rabbittransit offer free shared ride transportation to scheduled vaccination appointments.

The drive-thru clinic was developed in partnership with UPMC Pinnacle and Dauphin County. Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by UPMC Pinnacle President Phil Guarneschelli and Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries and George P. Hartwick III at the clinic.

“We continue to make great strides in administering vaccinations in Pennsylvania. Sites like this mass vaccination clinic are able to vaccinate a thousand individuals in one day, ensuring we meet our goals of swiftly and safely getting vaccines into the arms of Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “As the vaccine supply grows, we will continue to expand our distribution of vaccine throughout the commonwealth.”