Watch Now: COVID-19 vaccine administered at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
Cumberland County

Cumberland County

Penn State Health Holy Spirit

Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center employees sign in before getting a COVID-19 vaccination at the Medical Center on Tuesday.

 Penn State Health

Penn State Health gave the first COVID-19 vaccines at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center Tuesday.

The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at Holy Spirit Medical Center Monday afternoon, and staff began administering the first doses to front-line providers Tuesday morning.

Employee vaccinations are now underway at all three Penn State Health acute care hospitals: Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Penn State Health is distributing the vaccine according to the three-phase plan established by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The initial phase of that plan focuses on health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose inoculation, with doses administered three weeks apart.

