Watch Now: COVID-19 vaccine administered at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center

The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at Holy Spirit Medical Center Monday afternoon, and staff began administering the first doses to front-line providers Tuesday morning.

Penn State Health is distributing the vaccine according to the three-phase plan established by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The initial phase of that plan focuses on health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose inoculation, with doses administered three weeks apart.